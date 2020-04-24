Quebec officials to provide update as coronavirus cases, deaths continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update on its novel coronavirus response on Friday as the province prepares for a gradual reopening of the economy and schools.

Premier François Legault cited herd immunity during his daily briefing on Thursday, saying that he thinks a progressive return to class is the best option for students instead of a collective start in September.

Ahead of revealing the province’s plan next week, Legault has stressed that attendance won’t be mandatory.

READ MORE: Quebec’s health-care network missing 9,500 workers amid coronavirus crisis, premier says

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province is also dealing with a critical staffing shortage in its health-care network, according to Legault. At least 9,500 workers are absent, and he appealed to those who are able to go back to work to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault said the province’s priority is to protect seniors as long-term care homes remain hard hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also answered Quebec’s request for soldiers to assist in beleaguered nursing homes, many of which are facing outbreaks and staffing shortages. However, Trudeau said it is a short-term solution.

READ MORE: Trudeau says Canada ‘failing’ elders, military a short-term solution

In Quebec, there are 21,838 people who have contracted the virus — accounting for roughly half of the country’s cases.

The province’s death toll has also continued to rise on a daily basis, with 1,243 deaths to date. The majority of victims lived in long-term care facilities in Montreal and Laval.

The respiratory illness has led to 1,411 hospitalizations, and there are 207 patients in intensive care.

2:18 Coronavirus: Quebec premier issues desperate cry for help Coronavirus: Quebec premier issues desperate cry for help