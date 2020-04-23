Quebec officials to provide coronavirus update as premier hopes to boost long-term care staffing

Send this page to someone via email

After seeking additional aid from Ottawa to bolster staffing in long-term care centres, the Quebec government is expected to provide an update on Thursday afternoon on its response to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Premier François Legault has requested 1,000 soldiers from the Canadian Armed Forces to help out in nursing homes facing outbreaks and staffing shortages.

While hundreds of health-care professionals have heeded the call and the military is already on the ground, Legault stressed that the province needs more assistance to help affected seniors residences.

The request comes as the province reported an uptick in fatalities attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on Wednesday for a total of 1,134.

The majority of deaths have originated in long-term care facilities. Earlier this week, Legault confirmed that 74 per cent of fatalities have occurred in Montreal and Laval.

In Quebec, there are 20,965 cases to date. The respiratory illness has led to 1,278 hospitalizations, up 55 from the previous day. There are 199 patients in intensive care.

While the situation remains critical in seniors residences, Legault said he will present a plan next week to address a gradual reopening of businesses and schools.

However, the premier stressed that any steps must be in line with public health directives. He added that the resumption of services will begin in regions least affected by COVID-19.

Legault also said that attendance in schools will not be mandatory and that parents may keep their children home.

