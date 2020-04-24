Coronavirus: Quebec MNAs make virtual return to National Assembly to question ministers

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, opposition MNAs plan to delve into COVID-19-related topics with the province’s economy and labour ministers on Friday during the first two virtual debates organized by the National Assembly.

Throughout the novel coronavirus crisis, only journalists have been able to publicly ask Premier François Legault and Health Minister Danielle McCann questions. The provincial legislature is currently closed to MNAs.

The hour-long daily press conference with Legault has satisfied Quebec’s opposition parties, which demanded — and were eventually granted — their request for a virtual resumption of the National Assembly.

The parties have agreed on periods of exchange with ministers through virtual parliamentary committees to be held from April 24 to May 1.

On Friday afternoon, elected officials will log on to their computers to meet with Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon followed by a virtual meeting with Labour Minister Jean Boulet.

The exchanges will be broadcast on the National Assembly’s television channel and online.

Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade said the tone will be cordial. She added that the goal is not to attack ministers, but instead to obtain the best possible answers to enlighten the public during the crisis.

