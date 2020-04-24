Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 237, 15 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 237, including 15 deaths.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at four long-term care homes in the area, including three in Barrie at the Woods Park Care Centre, the IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home and Owen Hill Care Community.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The fourth outbreak is at Bradford Valley Care Community.

Of the health unit’s total number of cases, 124 have recovered, while 10 are hospitalized and 61 are self-isolating.

Eighty-one of Simcoe Muskoka’s cases have been community-acquired, while 53 are travel-related and 88 have been a result of close contact.

Thirty-four of those close contact cases have been in residents at long-term care facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 573 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across the province, and there are 131 outbreaks.

On Friday, Ontario reported 13,519 cases of COVID-19, including 763 deaths.