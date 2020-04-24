Menu

Health

Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 237, 15 deaths

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 24, 2020 4:16 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to release reopening framework early next week, Ford says
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that the province must now “begin the hard work of recovery” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the provincial government will be releasing a framework early next week “for reopening Ontario’s economy.” He said the plan would provide a gradual approach, and stressed that the health and safety of residents “will always come first.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases to 237, including 15 deaths.

There are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at four long-term care homes in the area, including three in Barrie at the Woods Park Care Centre, the IOOF Odd Fellow and Rebekah Home and Owen Hill Care Community.

The fourth outbreak is at Bradford Valley Care Community.

Ontario reports 640 new coronavirus cases, total reaches 13,519 with 763 deaths

Of the health unit’s total number of cases, 124 have recovered, while 10 are hospitalized and 61 are self-isolating.

Eighty-one of Simcoe Muskoka’s cases have been community-acquired, while 53 are travel-related and 88 have been a result of close contact.

Thirty-four of those close contact cases have been in residents at long-term care facilities.

According to Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 573 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across the province, and there are 131 outbreaks.

On Friday, Ontario reported 13,519 cases of COVID-19, including 763 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario to provide assistance to small businesses, landlords amid COVID-19 pandemic
