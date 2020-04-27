6 things we learned watching new ‘Rick and Morty’

No need for “Wubba-lubba-dub-dubs,” Rick and Morty fans, as the much-beloved animated series makes its long-awaited return to Adult Swim this Sunday for the first of five brand new episodes.

Earlier this month, the TV network announced that “Part 2” of the series’ fourth season would kick off with Never Ricking Morty — the series’ 37th overall instalment — on May 3.

After five mayhem-filled episodes, the comedy/sci-fi program took a brief hiatus last December, and unbeknownst to some, it wasn’t all that creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon had in store for the season.

You heard it here third. #RickandMorty returns May 3 on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/KvbqK9eKDI — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) April 1, 2020

Earlier this month, Adult Swim confirmed the release of some additional episodes, and last week, Global News was given access to one of those.

Like most others in the series, this one goes far beyond left field.

Here’s a spoiler-free look at some of the things we learned from watching Never Ricking Morty.

The characters are more self-aware, or ‘meta,’ than ever before

How is that even possible, some might wonder? Well, it is. Let’s just say rather than simply breaking the fourth wall — y’know, business as usual for Rick Sanchez — Morty and his alcoholic grandfather actually go beyond it.

How else could we, the fans, remain so enticed with this show? With no unconventional plots, there’d be no viewers. Meta, right? Or is that just a quote from Rick? Who knows.

Regardless, the hardworking team behind Rick and Morty have upped the ante with this episode. It delivers without question.

It’s Season 4’s anthology episode

Since the first season, it seems Rick and Morty has included at least one anthology episode per season — meaning the episode consists of multiple, unrelated, smaller stories that had never been seen before.

This time around, however, the series takes an extremely unique Rick and Morty-esque approach to the concept by not only making them aware of the anthology clips, but making them endure them against their will, while simultaneously fighting baddies.

In the midst of it all, the beloved pair are sent on an inter-dimensional journey fully loaded with some of Rick’s never-before-seen old enemies and former lovers. Yes, it seems Rick, somehow, might have been quite the heartbreaker.

(L-R) Morty and Rick in the fourth season of Adult Swim’s ‘Rick & Morty’, which premieres on May 3, 2020. Adult Swim / Corus Entertainment

Morty hasn’t learned anything

Yep, he’s still confused… and you might be too. This episode really is that outlandish. But still, after all these years of being thrown into bizarre scenarios, you’d think Morty might’ve learned something.

He still believes he’ll get a logical explanation as to what’s going on or how exactly he ended up on another life-threatening adventure with Rick, but let’s face it: it’s never going to happen, Morty.

Rick is still insane

The inebriated Rick, of course, is always right there by Morty’s side to (try and) explain things, yet somehow he manages to complicate them even further for not only his timid grandson, but for us, the viewers, as well.

There’s simply so much happening all at once, and it’s all thanks to Rick’s antics. Sound familiar? Good. That’s what makes the midseason premiere a display of the series at its finest.

“Cheap shot” jokes? You’ve got it. Space Christmas stories? Sure. New gadgets and disguises? Why not. Literary devices? Don’t ask. Rick has unintentionally ensured that there’s a little something for everyone in Never Ricking Morty.

There’s characters old and new

We know five months feels like an eternity for Rick and Morty fans, but they’ll be back at the end of the week, along with some other characters, both old and new.

The titular heroes will be there of course, and we won’t say who, but you should keep your eyes peeled for some other classic, fan-favourite characters too.

Along with these throwback cameos, there are also plenty of new faces. Some very intriguing, “cut” and overall straight-up hilarious individuals, including one who Rick vividly describes as “Matrix space Frasier.”

A scene from the fourth season of Adult Swim’s ‘Rick & Morty’, which premieres on May 3, 2020. Adult Swim / Corus Entertainment

We’re pretty sure it’s canon

In terms of film and TV, “canon” is when a plot is regarded as genuine or official to the overarching continuity of a storyline.

Often due to the complex nature of the show’s episodes, “Is this episode canon?” is a question that both Roiland and Harmon have been asked on a regular basis for years now.

I’m afraid you’ll probably be asking yourself the same question only a few minutes into the episode, but in this 22-minute adventure, the answer to that question might actually become a little clearer at the end … or, at least, if you can make sense of it.

Most fans of the show might be wondering if Season 4’s second half is anything like the first. Well, judging from this midseason premiere, yes, it is. It’s just as chaotic and doesn’t significantly affect the overarching plot.

So far, the replay value of this season is higher than any before it, and that alone keeps you wanting more.

It’s pure entertainment and only requires your full and foremost attention if you’re trying to digest the complexity of Rick’s mind. Otherwise, it’s an easy-to-watch, beautifully animated catastrophe of fun.

(L-R) Rick in the fourth season of Adult Swim’s ‘Rick & Morty’, which premieres on May 3, 2020. Adult Swim / Corus Entertainment

—

‘Never Ricking Morty’ (Season 4, Episode 6) marks ‘Rick and Morty’s fourth midseason premiere. It airs this Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Adult Swim — which can be streamed through the new STACKTV channel on Amazon Prime Video.

The following episodes of Season 4 will air until the May 31st finale. Additional details can be found on the official Rick and Morty website.

—

Global News, STACKTV and Adult Swim are all properties of Corus Entertainment.