‘Global News Weekend’: New morning show launching on Global TV app

Send this page to someone via email

Global TV is set to launch its newest morning show this Saturday, April 25.

Global News Weekend will be available for streaming through the Global TV App.

The brand-new program — catering specifically to audiences tuning in to Global’s digital platforms — will be co-hosted by Global News employees Aalia Adam and Mike Arsenault every Saturday and Sunday between 7 and 10 a.m. ET.

For three hours, the Global News Weekend team will provide viewers with a variety of fresh and captivating content ranging from the latest breaking news to exciting and in-depth interviews and frequent, detailed weather reports.

“The launch of Global News Weekend marks an exciting milestone for our team,” said Kenton Boston, vice-president of national and network news at Global News. “At a time when there is a lot of uncertainty in the world, Global News is proud to present a new show on Canada’s only free streaming news service through the Global TV App.

Story continues below advertisement

“Aalia and Mike are the perfect team for digital-first programming, and we are excited for them to share their refreshing and upbeat approach to weekend news.”

READ MORE: Global TV app adds Adult Swim and National Geographic to channel lineup

After earning her journalism degree from Concordia University in her hometown of Montreal, Adam’s broadcasting career kicked off in 2008 with Global Montreal, where she spent five years as a reporter, web producer and weather specialist.

She briefly worked with other outlets in Montreal before returning to Global News in 2017 and becoming part of its online national team based out of Toronto.

More recently, Adam has worked as an online video journalist for the team and played a key role in the overall success of Global News’ YouTube channel, which recently celebrated hitting one million subscribers.

Arsenault’s journalism career began in print when he worked as a sports columnist for a local newspaper in London, Ont., while playing semi-professional baseball.

Initially, he joined the Global News team in 2015 as a weather specialist, but has since transitioned into the role of digital broadcast journalist. Recently, he created, produced and hosted several digital series, including Second Serve, What’s Your Fitness Age, The Culture of Fitness, Fitness Served Cold and The Training Ground.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to joining Global News, Arsenault’s broadcasting path began when he was an on-camera presenter and field reporter with The Weather Network. Additionally, he has also worked as a sideline reporter for both ESPN and CBS.

Global News Weekend debuts this Saturday, April 25 at 7 a.m. ET. It can be streamed through the Global TV App.

—

Stream free, 24-7 local and national Global News content exclusively on the new Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast and at watch.globaltv.com.

Global News programming is also available through all major TV distributors, including Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, as well as streaming on Amazon Prime Video channels.

Get up-to-the-minute Global News information via TV, radio, globalnews.ca and canadatogether.com.

Global News, Global TV and ‘Global News Weekend’ are all properties of Corus Entertainment.