Taylor Swift’s former label releasing unauthorized live album — and she is not happy

Taylor Swift has called out her former record label, Big Machine Records, for their alleged plan to release an album of her live performances.

The 30-year-old singer posted a note to thank her fans on Instagram on Thursday for making her “aware” of the album that is set to be released on April 24.

“Hey guys — I want to thank my fans for making me aware that my former record label is putting out an “album” of live performances of mine tonight,” Swift began.

Swift claimed that the label has listed the album as a 2017 release when it would really be released at midnight on Thursday.

“This recording is from a 2008 radio show performance I did when I was 18. Big Machine has listed the date as a 2017 release but they’re actually releasing it tonight at midnight,” Swift wrote. “I’m always honest with you guys about this stuff so I just wanted to tell you that this release is not approved by me.

“It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money [crying laughing emoji],” Swift continued, referencing Braun’s purchase of the label that included masters to Swift’s catalog of music.

“In my opinion… Just another case of shameless greed in the time of Coronavirus. So tasteless, but very transparent,” she concluded.

Billboard reports that the album is titled Live From Clear Channel Stripped 2008 and was recorded during a radio show performance when Swift was 18 years old.

This is the latest drama in the longstanding feud between Swift, Big Machine and Braun.

In December, Swift was honoured with the “Woman of the Decade” award at Billboard‘s annual Women in Music ceremony and instead of simply thanking her supporters with a brief anecdote before walking offstage, she used her time to say that the music is ruled by “toxic male privilege.”

She described Braun — who now owns her former record label, Big Machine Records — as the definition of “toxic male privilege” in the music industry.

Swift was referring to her contention with Braun, in which he, along with her former manager, Scott Borchetta, attempted to block her from performing any of her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards (AMA), or any future television broadcast.

Swift officially parted ways with Borchetta and Big Machine in November 2018, after working with them for more than a decade. She joined Republic Records shortly after and released Lover last August.

Big Machine has not responded to Swift’s comments.

—With files from Global News’ Adam Wallis