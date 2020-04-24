Hamilton’s St. Peter’s hospital says latest coronavirus cases tied to outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton hospital says another patient and two health-care workers have the coronavirus after undergoing testing in a palliative care unit that declared an outbreak on Monday.

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) says it closed it’s 3 West and 3 East palliative care units at St. Peter’s hospital after a patient tested positive for the virus on Monday.

The hospital said in a statement on Thursday that all other patients have tested negative in the unit and it remains closed to new admissions while it’s thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

All other units of the hospital remain open.

HHS declared the initial outbreak at the inpatient unit after a patient tested positive for the virus Monday.

2:59 Doug Ford vows to help seniors as military prepares to move into Ontario long-term care homes Doug Ford vows to help seniors as military prepares to move into Ontario long-term care homes

St. Peter’s is one of seven COVID-19 outbreaks in Hamilton as of April 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Emmanuel House, Wesley supportive housing, Good Shepard Men’s Centre, Heritage Green Nursing home, Cardinal retirement residences and Dundurn Place Care Centre are the six institutions with an ongoing outbreak.

Hamilton has 364 total cases of the novel coronavirus reported as of Thursday, with 359 confirmed cases and five probable.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The city says there are now 17 deaths connected to COVID-19.

“Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.”