COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Peter’s Hospital in Hamilton

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the City of Hamilton.

Hamilton Health Sciences has declared an outbreak at an inpatient unit at its St. Peter’s Hospital site after a patient tested positive for the virus Monday.

HHS says the outbreak is in the 3 West Palliative Care Unit, which it has now closed to admissions.

All patients on 3 West are being tested and the unit is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Hamilton Health Sciences says it has also closed the 3 East Palliative Care Unit to admissions.

Other patients and staff who may have come into contact with the individual who tested positive are also being notified.

