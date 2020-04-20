Menu

Canada

COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Peter’s Hospital in Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted April 20, 2020 6:31 pm
Hamilton Health Sciences has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at its St. Peter's Hospital site.
Don Mitchell / Global News

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the City of Hamilton.

Hamilton Health Sciences has declared an outbreak at an inpatient unit at its St. Peter’s Hospital site after a patient tested positive for the virus Monday.

HHS says the outbreak is in the 3 West Palliative Care Unit, which it has now closed to admissions.

All patients on 3 West are being tested and the unit is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Hamilton Health Sciences says it has also closed the 3 East Palliative Care Unit to admissions.

Other patients and staff who may have come into contact with the individual who tested positive are also being notified.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
