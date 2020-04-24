Prince William, Kate Middleton and kids clap for health-care workers during coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Joining in with the rest of the United Kingdom, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children clapped in support of health-care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sweet scene featuring the Cambridge children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was part of a BBC One special called The Big Night In, which aired Thursday.

It was part of a larger sketch hosted by comedian Stephen Fry, who interviewed Prince William about how the family has been managing during the pandemic.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis of Cambridge, clap for NHS carers outside of their home. Getty

When asked about how homeschooling has been going, William confessed it’s been “a bit of a nightmare.”

According to the Duke of Cambridge, the kids have been learning spelling, history and the French language, among other topics.

Fry speaks in French to William, to which William replies: “I literally have no idea what you’re talking about.”

Residents in London and across the U.K. have been stepping outside of their homes every day at 7 p.m. — when hospital shifts change — to clap, cheer and bang pots and pans in support of health-care workers.

This isn’t the first time the Cambridge family has participated in the touching ritual.

In March, Kensington Palace released a short video of Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte clapping for health-care workers.

To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020

With the hashtag #ClapForCarers, the movement is meant to honour those working at the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS).

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19, thank you,” the tweet read.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also participated from their home in Scotland and shared the moment on Instagram.

“The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have joined the nation once again to show their continued appreciation and support for all the NHS staff and other key workers on the front line of the battle against coronavirus,” read the caption.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March. He has since recovered.

The Big Night In special raised nearly £27.4 million for “vulnerable people around the U.K. whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the BBC.

The three-hour show was watched by an average of 6.7 million viewers, with a peak of 8.5 million viewers from around the U.K.

—

— With files from Global News’ Arti Patel

