Prince Louis photos: Prince William, Kate Middleton share cute portraits on his 2nd birthday

In an adorable reprieve from coronavirus news, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared new birthday portraits of their youngest child, Prince Louis — and one features an uncharacteristically tender moment with Prince Charles.

The young prince turned two on April 23. To celebrate, as with most royal birthdays, Kensington Palace released candid photos of Louis playing with some finger paints.

In one snapshot, the boy looks up at the camera, his hands covered in rainbow paint. In another, his rainbow artwork is on display.

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨 We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/HLm5tXVYHy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

The shots were taken by his mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is known as a photography aficionado. She is often the talent behind the lens when it comes to her children’s photos.

Making matters sweeter, Prince Charles’ residence, Clarence House, shared a touching black-and-white photo of the future king with his grandson.

In it, Louis wraps his arms around his grandfather’s neck as Charles holds him tightly, his eyes closed.

A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. 🎂 The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/olLLGASxX8 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2020

It’s unusual to see Prince Charles in such a candid, warm photo, making it all the more exciting for royal fans to catch a glimpse of the moment.

Louis and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, recently appeared together in a video honouring front-line workers and volunteers during the coronavirus pandemic.

0:28 Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis Join UK in Clapping for the NHS Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis Join UK in Clapping for the NHS

In the video, the three royal kids stand in the gardens of Kensington Palace and clap, as many across the world have been doing during doctor and nurse shift changeovers to show their respect.

