Post Malone announces Nirvana tribute fundraiser for COVID-19 relief

In the midst of a lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Post Malone has revealed his plans to host a Nirvana tribute show livestream on April 24.

The Sunflower hit-maker took to Instagram announcing the show on Wednesday morning, revealing that it would be broadcast via YouTube this Friday at 6 p.m ET.

Malone, 24, also attached a mysterious phone number — 817-270-6440 — to the post, inviting fans and followers to text him ahead of the fundraiser.

The tribute is intended to raise money for the World Health Organization‘s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, according to Rolling Stone. Additionally, Google will reportedly match all donations made up to US$5 million.

In the past, the much-beloved rapper, born Austin Post, has covered a number of Nirvana songs during his own sets, including the 1991 fan favourite Lithium during a surprise set at Coachella in 2016.

Though he did not provide a detailed description of what else the show would entail, Malone will perform a variety of his favourite songs by the iconic Kurt Cobain-fronted grunge band.

During his critically acclaimed Stoney tour in fall 2017, Malone even performed All Apologies at the House of Blues in Boston, Mass. The 1993 track served as the second single from Nirvana’s final album, In Utero.

A fan even managed to capture a video of the performance. Following the gig, they shared it to YouTube and it quickly went viral, amassing millions of views in a short span of time.

Malone is an avid fan of rock music. Before the success of his rap career, he was part of a hardcore metal band, according to a 2016 GGN interview with Snoop Dogg.

Back in 2019, at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, Malone even performed with Red Hot Chili Peppers — one of his favourite bands. He played the guitar along to their 2016 single Dark Necessities while also providing backup vocals during the chorus.

A video announcing Malone’s Nirvana tribute can be seen here. The livestream kicks off on this Friday, April 24 at 6 p.m. ET.

What's cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic?

