‘Friends’ cast offers fans dream trip to show reunion set

The cast of Friends has joined the All In Challenge, which provides food to kids, seniors and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are offering six tickets to the taping of their forthcoming Friends reunion and a cup of coffee at Central Perk as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

“Hi guys. We are so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time. We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24,” Aniston posted on her social media accounts Tuesday.

“Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMax reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all of the fun we had… and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. We hope this brings a little joy, and something to look forward to. Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can – $10, $25 – every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen.

“Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your family and friends. We gotta stay connected.”

The reunion tickets and studio tour auction also includes a one-night hotel stay with three double-occupancy rooms and six domestic round-trip coach airline tickets.

The Friends auction page also mentions that if taping can no longer include a live studio audience due to limitations, “an alternative plan will be made with the cast to provide a different in-person experience.”

Eligible participants must be legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) or the United States who are 18 years of age or older.

The auction page also notes that the date for the reunion is currently not determined yet as the reunion special has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast were officially set to reunite onscreen in 2020 for the unscripted Friends reunion exclusive to HBO‘s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

Production for the reunion is being pushed back until May at the earliest.

On Friday, Feb. 21 at 2 p.m. (PT), each of the stars — with the exception of LeBlanc, 52 — took to Instagram sharing an identical promotional image from the smash-hit ’90s comedy series that showed the six beloved characters together, confirming they had all signed a deal with the media giant.

The images were all captioned, “It’s happening…,” including LeBlanc’s, who, instead, posted an image of some of the cast members from M.A.S.H. as a joke.

Check out all the cast members’ All In Challenge Instagram posts below.

