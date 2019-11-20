Beloved ‘Friends’ props to be sold off at auction

Send this page to someone via email

If you are a fan of Friends, you can soon be sure the ’90s sitcom will “be there for you” forever by owning your own piece of the show.

More than 100 props, costumes, studio-edition authorized replicas, set decor and production material will go up for auction online in December.

As part of Friends’ 25th anniversary celebration, Warner Bros. Television and Prop Store’s auction will benefit The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for young LGBTQ2 people.

The auction will begin on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3 and run until Dec. 17. All items come with a Warner Bros. Certificate of Authenticity.

“Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends,” Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger said in a press release. “The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world.”

Some of the items up for auction include:

A studio-edition authorized replica of Central Perk’s couch (Est. price: $6,000-$8,000)

Joey’s stuffed penguin Hugsy (Est. $1,000-$1,500)

Monica and Chandler’s wedding invitation set (Est. price: $1,000-$1,500)

Joey and Chandler’s wood canoe with two paddles (Est. price: $4,000-$6,000)

Monica’s door picture frame (Est. price: $2,000-$3,000)

Reproduction of Ross Geller holiday armadillo costume (Est. price: $10,000-$15,000)

Reproduction of turkey with sunglasses, fez, and stand (Est. price: $2,000-$3,000)

Ursula Buffay’s Buffay The Vampire Layer VHS (Est. price: $1,500-$2,500)

Rachel Green’s Hawaiian print dress (Est. price: $3,000-$5,000)

Last week it was revealed that a Friends reunion special is reportedly in the works for HBO Max’s 2020 launch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all six of the original cast members including, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, have signed on to bring the reunion special to HBO Max.

Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are said to also be in talks, to return to Friends.

The Friends reunion special will reportedly be unscripted.