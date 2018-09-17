Matthew Perry reveals he’s been in the hospital for 3 months

Matthew Perry revealed on Friday that he has been in a hospital bed for the past three months.

Last month, a spokeswoman for the Friends actor said he underwent an operation in Los Angeles for a “gastrointestinal perforation” and was “grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals.”

“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” the 49-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

People reported on Saturday that Perry was “going home finally.”

According to The Mayo Clinic, a gastrointestinal perforation means that a hole appeared somewhere in his gastrointestinal system, possibly from some other unrelated health issue or trauma.

The Mayo Clinic says that the whole thing can lead to various life-threatening infections if left untreated. Symptoms can include severe abdominal pain.

Perry has previously opened up about his struggles with alcohol.

“I couldn’t stop,” Perry revealed to People in 2013.

He continued: “Eventually things got so bad that I couldn’t hide it, and then everybody knew.”