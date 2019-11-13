Menu

Entertainment

‘Friends’ reunion special reportedly in works at HBO Max

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 13, 2019 2:49 pm
Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series 'Friends.'.
Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series 'Friends.'. Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

Friends fans have been begging for a reboot of the ’90s sitcom and now it seems they are getting what they want.

A Friends reunion special is reportedly in the works for HBO Max’s 2020 launch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all six of the original cast members including, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, have signed on to bring the reunion special to HBO Max.

READ MORE: Courteney Cox reveals she regrets getting fillers, injections

Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are reportedly also in talks to return to Friends.

The Friends reunion special will reportedly be unscripted.

Aniston previously revealed that a Friends reunion could be happening in the near future during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June.

“Listen, I told you this: I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure … Anything could happen!” Aniston said when DeGeneres asked about a potential Friends comeback.

“I can do it (a reunion) by myself,” Aniston joked.

In an October appearance on DeGeneres’ show, Aniston spoke about a potential Friends reunion again.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So, we’re just trying. We’re working on something,” Aniston shared.

READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting with George W. Bush at NFL game

Many fans of Friends took to Twitter to celebrate the news of a potential reunion special.

