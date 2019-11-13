‘Friends’ reunion special reportedly in works at HBO Max

Send this page to someone via email

Friends fans have been begging for a reboot of the ’90s sitcom and now it seems they are getting what they want.

A Friends reunion special is reportedly in the works for HBO Max’s 2020 launch.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, all six of the original cast members including, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, have signed on to bring the reunion special to HBO Max.

Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman are reportedly also in talks to return to Friends.

The Friends reunion special will reportedly be unscripted.

Aniston previously revealed that a Friends reunion could be happening in the near future during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June.

“Listen, I told you this: I would do it. The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure … Anything could happen!” Aniston said when DeGeneres asked about a potential Friends comeback.

“I can do it (a reunion) by myself,” Aniston joked.

In an October appearance on DeGeneres’ show, Aniston spoke about a potential Friends reunion again.

“Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So, we’re just trying. We’re working on something,” Aniston shared.

Many fans of Friends took to Twitter to celebrate the news of a potential reunion special.

this is me when this morning I logged in Twitter and read about a #Friends reunion: pic.twitter.com/aezi0d2vHB — ELI🐍 (@elinwonderIand) November 13, 2019

currently going through it because of the friends reunion officially being talked about pic.twitter.com/id9emjQT6M — t (@louiscomet) November 13, 2019

the one about the friends reunion special pic.twitter.com/cKFnDVW2UA — 𝚍𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚎 (@jenughniston) November 13, 2019

News: An unscripted #Friends reunion special is in the works

Me: pic.twitter.com/r9IZ2ydRhR — Alex Taylor (@Tayloredword) November 13, 2019

I just cried tears of excitement as I just learned that #HBOMax is in talk to make a reunion with the original cast and creators or #Friends! I’m so pumped I don’t think you understand right now. pic.twitter.com/ZpyV1IyChy — Aaron Watson ❅ (@awats15) November 12, 2019

All the original Friends cast getting back together is a fantastic prospect but there's one more character we really need to see. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/TCCVKkRDzN — Colm Brosnan (@ColmBrosnan) November 13, 2019

Me after hearing that a #Friends reunion is FINALLY happening pic.twitter.com/sOfXgLf7NG — 🎄Mariah Christmas ☃️ (@ANXSR3) November 13, 2019