Quebec tightens restrictions on open-air fires amid coronavirus pandemic

A ban on open-air fires in or near forests has been extended to other regions in Quebec during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks said the expanded measure came into effect at 8 a.m. on Thursday for several areas, including Montreal and Laval.

The regions of Quebec City, Outouais, Mauricie, Laurentians, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches are also affected by the ban.

The ministry said its decision was motivated by the need to preserve the operations of fire departments and the province’s fire protection agency, the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), during the crisis.

Last week, the measure was implemented for the Eastern Townships and Montérégie regions. As of Thursday, a map of all the affected regions was posted online.

There are no current active fires in Quebec, according to SOPFEU.

— With files from the Canadian Press