Canada

Quebec restricts outdoor fires in 2 regions amid coronavirus concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 16, 2020 9:25 am
Quebec has banned open fires in two regions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Getty Images / File

Quebec’s Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks has issued a ban on open fires in two regions as of Thursday morning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said its decision was motivated by the need to preserve the operational capacity of the province’s fire protection agency, the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), and other municipal fire departments during the crisis.

The ban is in place for the Montérégie and Eastern Townships regions.

These regions include the Sherbrooke, Brome-Missisquoi, Haut-Richelieu and Vallée-du-Richelieu, Longueuil and Beauharnois-Salaberry areas, among others.

SOPFEU says there are no fires currently active in Quebec.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
