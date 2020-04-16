Quebec restricts outdoor fires in 2 regions amid coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks has issued a ban on open fires in two regions as of Thursday morning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry said its decision was motivated by the need to preserve the operational capacity of the province’s fire protection agency, the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), and other municipal fire departments during the crisis.

READ MORE: Ontario restricting outdoor fires during COVID-19 outbreak

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The ban is in place for the Montérégie and Eastern Townships regions.

These regions include the Sherbrooke, Brome-Missisquoi, Haut-Richelieu and Vallée-du-Richelieu, Longueuil and Beauharnois-Salaberry areas, among others.

SOPFEU says there are no fires currently active in Quebec.

2:05 Coronavirus: Efforts continue to improve conditions in Quebec long-term care homes Coronavirus: Efforts continue to improve conditions in Quebec long-term care homes

Story continues below advertisement