Coronavirus: Ontario restricting outdoor fires during COVID-19 outbreak

The Ontario government is restricting outdoor fires to ensure the province’s emergency response can focus on the novel coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday, John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, announced that starting Friday, the province’s entire legislated fire region will be designed at “Restricted Fire Zone.”

Residents who live in an area with a restricted fire zone cannot have an outdoor fire. This includes burning of grass or debris, campfires, or the use of an outdoor fire grate, fireplace or fire pit.

“During this very challenging time when we are fighting the spread of the virus, our number one priority is the health and safety of the people of Ontario,” stated Yakabuski.

“We are putting these important preventative measures in place now to ensure that our emergency responders are able to focus their efforts where they are needed most.”

Yakabuski says the restriction will remain in place until Ontario’s ability to respond to emergencies is no longer impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Municipalities are working to update their websites with information for residents.

Further rules under a restricted fire zone are available on the government’s website.

