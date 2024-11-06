Menu

Tech

Australia proposes social media ban for youth under 16

By Alasdair Pal Reuters
Posted November 6, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S Surgeon General proposes warning labels for social media'
U.S Surgeon General proposes warning labels for social media
RELATED: U.S Surgeon General proposes warning labels for social media – Jun 19, 2024
Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday the government would legislate for a ban on social media for children under 16, a policy the government says is world-leading.

“Social media is doing harm to our kids and I’m calling time on it,” Albanese told a news conference.

Legislation will be introduced into parliament this year, with the laws coming into effect 12 months after it is ratified by lawmakers, he added.

Click to play video: 'Teachers say they are ‘stretched’ responding to social media impacts in classrooms'
Teachers say they are ‘stretched’ responding to social media impacts in classrooms
There will be no exemptions for users who have parental consent.

“The onus will be on social media platforms to demonstrate they are taking reasonable steps to prevent access,” Albanese said. “The onus won’t be on parents or young people.”

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said platforms impacted would include Meta Platforms’ Instagram and Facebook, as well as TikTok and Elon Musk’s X. Alphabet’s YouTube would likely also fall within the scope of the legislation, she added.

–Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

© 2024 Reuters

