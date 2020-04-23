Coronavirus: Over 200 hand-sanitizing stations to be installed in Montreal Metro

Send this page to someone via email

As Montreal looks to the eventual lifting of current lockdown measures, the Société de Transport de Montréal (STM) is preparing for the emergence of a “new normal” aboard public transit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement released Wednesday, the transit commission says it is working with the City of Montreal to install 224 hand-sanitizer dispensers in the city’s Metro network.

The touchless dispensers will be installed in each of the system’s 126 entrance buildings as well as at 50 “public-access points.” The STM says they will be cleaned daily and refilled as needed, which it estimates will be every four days.

But, the transit commission cautions, “this is an additional preventive measure that does not replace existing public health rules, including physical distancing, coughing into the elbow and frequent handwashing.”

The STM also continues to urge customers who think they may have COVID-19 not to take mass transit.

The first 125 dispensers are expected to be in place by May 1, with the remainder to be installed by mid-month.