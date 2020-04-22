Coronavirus: Peterborough’s confirmed cases remain at 59; resolved cases increase to 38

Send this page to someone via email

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus remain at 59, Peterborough Public Health reported on Wednesday.

In its daily update issued at 4:20 p.m., the health unit states there are 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction for the second day in a row. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

The health unit reports that of 2,150 people tested, 1,674 have tested negative while test results are still pending for 417 people – up from the 360 reported on Tuesday.

Earlier Wednesday, medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra noted the pending test results would increase as the health unit steps up testing for COVID-19, in particular targeting long-term care and retirement homes as part of the province’s action plan to prevent the spread of the virus.

She noted that test labs in Ontario are reviewing 9,000 samples daily and have a capacity to do 15,000.

“We have turned on the tap since Saturday, and are testing many more people every day,” she said. Tweet This

Of the 59 confirmed cases, the health unit reports 38 of them are now declared resolved, an increase of two since Tuesday’s data release.

There has been one death associated with COVID-19 – retired school board psychologist Dr. George Dimitroff died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on April 12.

Earlier Wednesday, the hospital said an outbreak on an inpatient unit was declared over. The health unit also announced an outbreak at Riverview Manor long-term care home in Peterborough was also over.

The outbreak at St. Joseph’s at Fleming long-term care remains in effect but is “stable,” Salvaterra noted.

