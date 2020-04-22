Coronavirus: Inpatient outbreak at Peterborough Regional Health Centre declared over

Send this page to someone via email

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus at an inpatient unit at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) has been declared over, the hospital announced Wednesday morning.

On April 9, the hospital announced that three staff members working in an unidentified inpatient unit had tested positive. It’s believed the initial case was the result of community transmission.

All three remain at home in self-isolation with “mild symptoms” and will return to work once they have twice tested negative for the coronavirus, the hospital said.

“All PRHC health-care workers continue to use appropriate infection prevention and control measures to prevent the spread of illness in the hospital environment, including frequent hand-cleaning, wearing surgical masks in all public and patient-facing areas and additional personal protective equipment (or PPE) as required to perform their work,” the hospital stated.

On Monday, the hospital said a fourth staff member on another unit had tested positive for the coronavirus. That individual is at home in self-isolation.

One of two patients with COVID-19 has also been transferred out of the hospital’s intensive care unit to a bed on another inpatient unit.

The hospital has now tested more than 2,000 people for the coronavirus.

“We are asking people with new or worsening symptoms of illness to contact the COVID-19 assessment centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an assessment is necessary,” the hospital stated.