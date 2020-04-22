Menu

Health

3 Manitobans charged for violating COVID-19 orders at house party in The Pas: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 22, 2020 2:27 pm
An RCMP vehicle.
An RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

Manitoba RCMP said they’ve charged three people for violating social distancing regulations under the Emergency Measures Act.

RCMP said Wednesday that they received 101 calls between April 14-20 related to COVID-19, mostly reports of groups of 10 or more people.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Flouting public health rules will now bring $486 fine for Manitobans

The three people charged were at a house party on Sunday in The Pas. Police said they became belligerent when approached and refused to follow directions.

Two women — 43 and 25 — and a 26-year-old man were each charged with failing to comply with a provincial emergency order and fined $486.

Earlier this month, RCMP agreed to help enforce the province’s public health orders, which prevent people from gathering in large groups and ensure social distancing is respected in businesses.

So far, police said, most reports they’ve received haven’t needed RCMP intervention, or have been resolved by officers providing more information about the importance of social distancing.

In six instances, police had to issue verbal warnings.

CoronavirusRCMPCOVID-19Social Distancingcoronavirus in manitobaRCMP ManitobaThe PasEmergency Measures Act
