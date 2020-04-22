3 Manitobans charged for violating COVID-19 orders at house party in The Pas: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP said they’ve charged three people for violating social distancing regulations under the Emergency Measures Act.

RCMP said Wednesday that they received 101 calls between April 14-20 related to COVID-19, mostly reports of groups of 10 or more people.

The three people charged were at a house party on Sunday in The Pas. Police said they became belligerent when approached and refused to follow directions.

Two women — 43 and 25 — and a 26-year-old man were each charged with failing to comply with a provincial emergency order and fined $486.

Earlier this month, RCMP agreed to help enforce the province’s public health orders, which prevent people from gathering in large groups and ensure social distancing is respected in businesses.

So far, police said, most reports they’ve received haven’t needed RCMP intervention, or have been resolved by officers providing more information about the importance of social distancing.

In six instances, police had to issue verbal warnings.

We received 101 #COVID19 related calls btw April 14-20, mostly for reports of groups of 10+ ppl. To date, #rcmpmb have only charged 3 ppl, from The Pas, under the Emergency Measures Act, after officers responded to a house party & they refused to comply with directions given. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 22, 2020