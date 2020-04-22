2 more deaths reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 35 new cases of coronavirus

Nova Scotia confirmed two additional deaths related to the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 12.
The deaths were at the Northwood long-term care home in Halifax, the province said in a news release Wednesday. There have now been eight deaths at the facility.
“I extend my condolences to the families and loved one of these individuals – you are in the thoughts of all Nova Scotians. My heart goes out to everyone at Northwood at this time,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.
The province has also confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 772.As of Tuesday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 148 residents and 65 staff.If an individual has two or more of the following symptoms, they're asked to visit 811.novascotia.ca to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment:
- fever
- new or worsening cough
- sore throat
- runny nose
- headache
The province said those with confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. Ten individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in an intensive care unit.There are also now 330 individuals have who have recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang are set to provide an update on the province's response to the pandemic on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. AT.Global will steam the update live here.
