Nova Scotia mass killing can have traumatizing impact, says RCMP union

Nova Scotia’s mass killing over the weekend equates to one of the deadliest rampages Canada has ever witnessed — and it will have a lasting impact, says the president of the union representing about 20,000 RCMP members

“This will take not just weeks, and not just months, but most probably years for people to recover fully from it,” says Brian Sauvé, the head of the National Police Federation.

Sauvé says his reaction to the story, which started in the rural community of Portapique, was, “shock, awe, amazement, disheartened, sick to my stomach.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” he says.

He says it’s important for any first responder or member of the public to seek help coping with the tragedy.

“Take the time you need to recover,” he tells Global News. “If you need to take time off work, we’ll get the job done with what we have left. Do not sacrifice your physical or mental well-being because you want to support your colleagues at work, with the workload.

“We need to think the long game, and the long game being your emotional and physical well-being into retirement.”

He says it remains to be seen how many officers take time off work. Work is ongoing to break down a stigma, he says, about talking about mental health.

Louis-Philippe Theriault, a former RCMP officer in Moncton who served for 11 years, retired in late 2019 before leaving to pursue law school. He says another part of the reason he left was a result of trauma he encountered, pointing to the fact that he lost five colleagues on the job since 2014.

“There’s some firefighters, there’s some paramedics, there’s some police officers that went to those calls that won’t be affected at all,” he says.

“They’re going to be affected, but they won’t be traumatized. There’s others that probably won’t be able to go back to work.”

Louis-Philippe Theriault, a retired RCMP officer, says all first responders will be impacted differently by the tragedy Callum Smith / Global News

Wounded Warriors Canada has created a first responder fund with money going towards programming and supports for mental health services for those on the front lines.

“We need to be prepared,” says Scott Maxwell, the executive director.

“Just as we try to equip [first responders] to the best that we can to do their jobs in the field, we know now more than ever, as a nation, that we’ve got to be able to respond in a timely manner to protect their psychological health.”

While grieving is clearly different during the COVID-19 pandemic, Theriualt says the right perspective is important to help cope.

“Don’t be defined by the tragedies that you’ve lived through, but define yourself, or remember how stronger it made you,” he says.

In an email to Global News, a spokesperson from the RCMP’s National Headquarters says supports are in place for those who need help.

“In Nova Scotia, the RCMP is currently providing its employees with a variety of support: a Wellness Coordinator, a Divisional Psychologist, and the Peer Support Program are working with community health partners to explore ways to expand our tele-help program,” says Catherine Fortin with RCMP-National Communication Services.

Fortin says there is also a 24/7 peer support phone number, among other resources available to the force.