6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

There has been another death connected to the coronavirus at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government.

The province announced the sixth death at the facility, the 10th for the province, in a news release Tuesday.

“This is a deeply sad day for the family and loved ones of this individual, as well as everyone at Northwood. Nova Scotians offer their heartfelt condolences to them,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“We will all get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each other.” Tweet This

The province says as of Monday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 128 residents and 62 staff.

16 new cases, 737 total

The province announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 737.

Story continues below advertisement

The breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central: 600

Western: 54

Eastern: 46

Northern: 37

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 516 Nova Scotia tests on Monday. The province also noted that a total of 22,190 tests have come back negative.

Currently, there are 11 patients in hospital, with three in an intensive care unit. The number of recovered patients is now 286.

At the daily press briefing, chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang also reminded people that in the wake of the recent mass shooting, they need to mourn and remember the families impacted virtually.

He also said he had some communication with funeral service directors who are getting requests from families.

“Under the Health Protection Act, funerals or memorial services can happen for immediate families,” said Strang, adding that only families of five or fewer can come together.

But extended families would have to mourn virtually.

Strang also wanted to remind Nova Scotians that even though the province has ramped down services in hospitals, people can still access care by calling 911.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Nova Scotia surpasses 400 coronavirus cases as another 34 identified

“If you arrive at an emergency department, you will be treated,” said Strang.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms is encouraged to call 811.

If an individual has two or more symptoms, which include fever, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose and headache, they must visit 811.novascotia.ca or call 811 for further assessment.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.