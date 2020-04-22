Coronavirus: Quarantine lifted for Boisbriand’s Hasidic Jewish community

Send this page to someone via email

A quarantine order for a Hasidic Jewish community in Quebec’s Laurentians, where several cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in March, has come to an end.

The City of Boisbriand confirmed the measure was lifted on Tuesday after more than three weeks. Mayor Marlene Cordato said local officials are continuing to work closely with regional public health authorities.

“The decision to end containment in this area confirms that it does not pose a higher risk than the other areas of Boisbriand,” she said in a statement.

The order for 14 days of self-isolation came into effect on March 29 after the Tosh community of 4,000 requested help from authorities.

The Desjardins district — including Beth-Halevy, Tash Road, Steiner Court, Anne Frank, Carré André-Ouellet, Olsen Passage, Moishe and Place Komarno streets — were off limits.

At the time, public health officials said that individuals contracted the virus after recently travelling to the United States, where there is a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The Tosh community had also erected a checkpoint to ensure that only essential services had access to the area.

Eric Goyer, director of public health for the area, said in a statement that while the quarantine is lifted, all Quebecers should be following the instructions by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In Quebec, there are more than 20,000 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness. In the Laurentians, there are 906 cases as of Tuesday.

The novel coronavirus has led to more than 1,000 deaths in the province, the majority of which have been in long-term care homes.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines and the Canadian Press