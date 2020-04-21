Canada reports 148 new coronavirus deaths as cases top 38,000

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s death toll from the novel coronavirus jumped past 1,800 today as new cases increased by 1,590.

The new numbers, which are tallied from updates from provincial health authorities across the country, also count at least 13,100 recoveries from the virus and over 598,000 tests.

As of April 21, a total of 1,834 people have died in Canada due to the spread of COVID-19.

Quebec and Ontario made up the brunt of Tuesday’s new infections and deaths, with 807 and 551 new cases announced in those provinces, respectfully.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The new numbers from Quebec today pushed the province past a grim landmark today as deaths linked to the coronavirus there reached 1,041.

0:41 Coronavirus outbreak: Will Canada increase it’s funding to the WHO after U.S. suspends funding? Coronavirus outbreak: Will Canada increase it’s funding to the WHO after U.S. suspends funding?

Both Quebec’s cases, which stand at just over 20,000, and its deaths account for more than half of Canada’s overall COVID-19 casualties.

Story continues below advertisement

Tuesday’s new cases also comes amid discussions between health officials to potentially ease virus restrictions in order to reinforce Canada’s food and medical supply chains.

News of two Canadian aircraft that returned empty from a medical supply trip to China sparked confusion on Parliament Hill Tuesday, as well.

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the planes were forced to leave due to limits on how long aircraft were able to park in China.

“Supply lines and truck shipments to the airports are difficult and interrupted by checkpoints and quarantine measures,” said Trudeau.

“For the most part, we’ve been able to navigate through those and ensure that Canada has received the equipment that it needs.”

— More to come