3 pets rescued from house fire in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire Tuesday morning at a home in Saskatoon’s Silverwood Heights neighbourhood.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it was alerted to a possible structure fire in the 100 block of Girgulis Crescent just before 10 a.m.

The caller said smoke was filling the house and a woman and a boy had evacuated, fire officials said. There were still pets inside, the caller told the fire department.

Firefighters said smoke was coming from the house when they arrived, and they could feel “heavy heat.”

An exterior attack was started, and utilities were cut to the house.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews then entered the house, where they located the fire in a bedroom, adding that it had spread to a bathroom, fire officials said.

Firefighters said they were quickly able to put out the fire.

Two cats and a reptile were rescued, and officials said none of the animals appeared to be in distress.

1:41 Saskatoon Fire Department appoints 1st female assistant chief Saskatoon Fire Department appoints 1st female assistant chief