Robbers allegedly enter Kelowna restaurant through drive-thru window

Two Okanagan men have been arrested and are facing charges for allegedly robbing a Kelowna restaurant Saturday morning.

The suspects entered the restaurant on the 1900 block of Kane Road through the drive-thru window just before 5 a.m., according to police.

RCMP said they then stole a number of items and fled in a vehicle.

However, officers said they were able to get a vehicle description and licence plate number.

“A number of employees were on-site and preparing to open the restaurant, which was closed at the time of the incident,” Cpl. Stuart Smith said in a news release.

“During the incident, an employee sustained what police believe to be non-life threatening injures,” he said.

“The employee was medically assessed and later released from local hospital.”

Meanwhile, just before 10 a.m., police received a report of an incident on Avery Road involving a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

Officers found it near Chute Lake Road.

“The two males attempted to evade police, first in their vehicle and then on foot,” Smith said. “Both men were taken into police custody following a foot pursuit.”

Forty-five-year-old Michael Norton and 42-year-old Anthony Roberts are being held in custody and are facing several charges.

They’re expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

