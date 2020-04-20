Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Robbers allegedly enter Kelowna restaurant through drive-thru window

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 11:57 pm
Two men are in custody facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a restaurant early Saturday morning.
Two men are in custody facing several charges after allegedly breaking into a restaurant early Saturday morning. File / Global News

Two Okanagan men have been arrested and are facing charges for allegedly robbing a Kelowna restaurant Saturday morning.

The suspects entered the restaurant on the 1900 block of Kane Road through the drive-thru window just before 5 a.m., according to police.

Related News

RCMP said they then stole a number of items and fled in a vehicle.

READ MORE: ‘A big crumbling and a big crash and bang’: Big White hotel roof collapses

However, officers said they were able to get a vehicle description and licence plate number.

“A number of employees were on-site and preparing to open the restaurant, which was closed at the time of the incident,” Cpl. Stuart Smith said in a news release.

“During the incident, an employee sustained what police believe to be non-life threatening injures,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The employee was medically assessed and later released from local hospital.”

READ MORE: RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigating after Osoyoos, B.C., woman dies following reported assault

Meanwhile, just before 10 a.m., police received a report of an incident on Avery Road involving a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

Officers found it near Chute Lake Road.

“The two males attempted to evade police, first in their vehicle and then on foot,” Smith said. “Both men were taken into police custody following a foot pursuit.”

READ MORE: Grass fire at Kelowna’s Bertram Creek Park deemed suspicious

Forty-five-year-old Michael Norton and 42-year-old Anthony Roberts are being held in custody and are facing several charges.

They’re expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Reaction pours in following RCMP report into Central Okanagan sexual assault investigations
Reaction pours in following RCMP report into Central Okanagan sexual assault investigations
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaChargesRestaurantArrestedEvade PoliceDrive ThruChute Lake RoadAvery RoadKane RoadAnthony RobertsMichael Norton
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.