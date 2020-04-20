Menu

News

Support pours in for Kelowna family of toddler fatally struck by car

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 11:53 am
Gaige Banman died on Sunday after being struck by a car in Kelowna. The toddler is seen here with his father Mark Banman. .
Gaige Banman died on Sunday after being struck by a car in Kelowna. The toddler is seen here with his father Mark Banman. . GoFundMe

A GoFundMe page has been started to help support the family of a Kelowna toddler who was struck by a car and killed over the weekend.

Police said they received the call just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday about a collision between a car and pedestrian in the 500 block of McCurdy Road.

READ MORE: 2-year-old killed, mother in hospital after getting struck by car in Squamish

According to the person who launched the GoFundMe page, the victim is Gaige Banman, who was a year-and-a-half.

“Today, on April 19th, 2020 the world lost a beautiful little boy, and Heaven gained an angel,” said fundraiser organizer Alexandra Marshinew.

Police said the child died on scene.

“I have set up this page for the Banman family, to raise money for them during this devastating  time,” said Marshinew. This money will go towards funeral expenses, food and other household costs to help get them through this and allow them to focus on remembering their little boy, and taking care of their family.

RCMP are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward to help with that investigation.

READ MORE: 2-year-old boy dies in hospital after being hit by car in Etobicoke

“If you cannot donate, we ask that you keep Gaige and his family in your prayers and to please share this page,” said Marshinew.

Click here to access to GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser was started Sunday evening and by early Monday morning $7,500 had already been raised.

 

