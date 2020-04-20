Support pours in for Kelowna family of toddler fatally struck by car

Send this page to someone via email

A GoFundMe page has been started to help support the family of a Kelowna toddler who was struck by a car and killed over the weekend.

Police said they received the call just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday about a collision between a car and pedestrian in the 500 block of McCurdy Road.

According to the person who launched the GoFundMe page, the victim is Gaige Banman, who was a year-and-a-half.

“Today, on April 19th, 2020 the world lost a beautiful little boy, and Heaven gained an angel,” said fundraiser organizer Alexandra Marshinew.

Police said the child died on scene.

“I have set up this page for the Banman family, to raise money for them during this devastating time,” said Marshinew. This money will go towards funeral expenses, food and other household costs to help get them through this and allow them to focus on remembering their little boy, and taking care of their family.

RCMP are still investigating the circumstances of the crash and appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward to help with that investigation.

“If you cannot donate, we ask that you keep Gaige and his family in your prayers and to please share this page,” said Marshinew.

Click here to access to GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser was started Sunday evening and by early Monday morning $7,500 had already been raised.