Calls of dangerous driver lead to man needing medical assistance: Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Calls about a dangerous driver in the Okanagan on Monday afternoon led to a man being stopped by the public, then needing medical assistance.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the incident involved an older model Kia Sorento travelling northbound on Highway 97 towards Vernon during the 5 p.m. commute, and that police received numerous calls from the public.

Police say the Kia was being driven in an erratic and dangerous manner, and that it was colliding with the highway’s centre barricades.

READ MORE: Bruderheim man sentenced to 2 years for dangerous driving crash that killed Alberta woman

According to police, the Sorento had a tire go flat, but it still continued northbound. When the vehicle slowed to just 5 km/h, a member of the public intervened.

“Seeing that the car was not going to stop, one witness used their pickup truck to box in the car against the barricade to prevent it from going any further,” Cpl. Tania Finn said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fortunately, the car was going slow by this point and the truck was able to stop the vehicle without any injury to themselves, the other driver or any member of the public.

“It was definitely a risky manoeuvre, and not one that police would recommend, but we are grateful it worked out.”

1:49 B.C. woman guilty of dangerous driving in crash that left 11-year old girl with brain damage B.C. woman guilty of dangerous driving in crash that left 11-year old girl with brain damage

Police say when officers arrived on scene, the driver was seen slipping into an unconscious state.

“With assistance from Vernon Fire and Rescue and the B.C. Ambulance Service,” said police, “entry into the locked vehicle was gained and the driver was administered Narcan for an apparent drug overdose.”

Police say the driver, a 37-year-old Lake Country man, was transported to hospital, where he’s continuing to receive medical care.

They added that the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

1:02 U.K. truck makes dangerous U-turn on highway, driver gets 6 months in jail U.K. truck makes dangerous U-turn on highway, driver gets 6 months in jail