Judge denies request to revoke guilty plea in dangerous driving case that killed Alberta woman

An Edmonton court will hear victim impact statements Friday from the loved ones of a Fort McMurray woman who was killed in a crash May 2016.

On Friday morning, the judge in the dangerous driving case threw out an application to revoke the accused’s guilty plea.

Todd Lambert, 51, admitted to being behind the wheel of a car that slammed into the back of Natalie Anne Hawkins’ SUV at a speed of more than 200 kilometres an hour.

An agreed statement of facts stated Lambert was medically forbidden from driving at the time due to seizures.

Lambert originally pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, but has since been fighting to change his plea, saying he had a seizure before getting behind the wheel, and that he has no recollection of the crash.

The judge dismissed that Friday morning, and the case is moving ahead with a sentencing hearing.

The Crown is asking for three years in prison followed by a five-year driving prohibition.

Hawkins, a wife and mother of two, was driving to her newly rented home in Fort Saskatchewan when her SUV was rear-ended. Her family just relocated from Fort McMurray, fleeing the wildfires there.

“She was an amazing person. She had a smile that would brighten any room in the house. People loved her,” her twin sister Nicole Hawkins previously told Global News.

“She would go out of her way to help anybody.”

