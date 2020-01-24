Menu

Crime

Judge denies request to revoke guilty plea in dangerous driving case that killed Alberta woman

By Emily Mertz and Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 12:58 pm
Updated January 24, 2020 1:13 pm
Accused in dangerous driving case says he has no recollection of deadly crash
WATCH: (Jan. 22) The accused in a dangerous driving case says he has no recollection of a crash the killed a mother of two. Sarah Ryan reports.

An Edmonton court will hear victim impact statements Friday from the loved ones of a Fort McMurray woman who was killed in a crash May 2016.

On Friday morning, the judge in the dangerous driving case threw out an application to revoke the accused’s guilty plea.

READ MORE: Man who struck and killed Alberta woman in car at 200 km/h fires lawyer again

Todd Lambert, 51, admitted to being behind the wheel of a car that slammed into the back of Natalie Anne Hawkins’ SUV at a speed of more than 200 kilometres an hour.

An agreed statement of facts stated Lambert was medically forbidden from driving at the time due to seizures.

Lambert originally pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death, but has since been fighting to change his plea, saying he had a seizure before getting behind the wheel, and that he has no recollection of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge dismissed that Friday morning, and the case is moving ahead with a sentencing hearing.

The Crown is asking for three years in prison followed by a five-year driving prohibition.

Hawkins, a wife and mother of two, was driving to her newly rented home in Fort Saskatchewan when her SUV was rear-ended. Her family just relocated from Fort McMurray, fleeing the wildfires there.

“She was an amazing person. She had a smile that would brighten any room in the house. People loved her,” her twin sister Nicole Hawkins previously told Global News.

“She would go out of her way to help anybody.”

Story continues below advertisement

— more to come… 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta JusticeFort SaskatchewanEdmonton Law CourtsGuilty PleaDangerous Driving Causing Deathvictim impact statementsHighway 15 AlbertaTodd Lambert200 km/hmedical orderNatalie Anne Hawkins
