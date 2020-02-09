Menu

Crime

Hamilton motorist charged with dangerous driving, criminal harassment

By Pamela Blair Global News
Posted February 9, 2020 10:14 am
Hamilton police lay charges.
Hamilton police lay charges. Don Mitchell / Global News

A 33-year-old Hamilton, Ont. man appeared in court Saturday to answer to criminal charges related to him operating a black Honda Civic earlier in the week.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, shortly after 11:30 a.m., Hamilton police responded to a complaint in the area of Fennell Avenue East and Upper Wellington Street. The victim told police a driver in a black Honda Civic who was unknown to them had been driving erratically and following them throughout the city.

Detectives were able to identify the driver, 33-year-old Alexander Duffie from Hamilton, and arrested him Friday evening.

Duffie appeared at the John Sopinka Courthouse Saturday on charges of criminal harassment and dangerous driving.

Detectives continue to investigate and interview witnesses.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Marco Del Conte at (905) 546-3851 or Detective Constable Fabiano Mendes at 905-546-8967.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Criminal Harassmentdangerous driving chargesHamilton man chargedblack honda civicHamilton police investigation33 year old Hamilton manFennell and Upper Wellington
