Bruderheim man sentenced to 2 years for dangerous driving crash that killed Alberta woman

A Bruderheim man was sentenced to two years less a day in prison on Friday, after being found guilty in a dangerous driving case that resulted in the 2016 death of a Fort McMurray mother.

Todd Lewis Lambert, 51, will also be banned from driving for five years after being released.

Lambert was behind the wheel of a Mercedes C240 car that slammed into the back of Natalie Anne Hawkins’ Mazda SUV at a speed of more than 200 kilometres an hour on the evening of May 20, 2016.

Hawkins, a 43-year-old mother of two, was an evacuee from the Fort McMurray wildfire and was driving to a newly-rented home in Fort Saskatchewan when the crash happened.

Lambert initially pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death on Nov. 27, 2018, but then fired two lawyers and tried to get his plea reversed. Lambert said he had a seizure before getting behind the wheel, and that he has no recollection of the crash.

An agreed statement of facts stated Lambert was medically forbidden from driving at the time due to seizures, but got behind the wheel after smoking marijuana.

“I don’t even know how I left Bruderheim. I don’t know how I got into my car and went for a drive,” Lambert said in court last month while trying to convince Queen’s Bench Justice James Neilson to let him withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial.

Neilson threw out the application to revoke Lambert’s guilty plea and moved ahead with the sentencing hearing.

The Crown had asked for three years in prison followed by a five-year driving prohibition.

Lambert represented himself in court after firing two different lawyers. He told court in January his case had taken too long and invoked the Jordan Decision — which set deadlines of 18 months for provincial court trials and 30 months in superior court.

The Crown argued neither a Jordan application nor a NCR (Not Criminally Responsible) application should be heard at a sentencing hearing.

Lambert said he’s already planning to appeal the court’s decision.

Fort Saskatchewan and Bruderheim are northeast of Edmonton.

