The Kelowna Fire Department in en route to a fire at Bertram Creek Regional Park.

The call came in as a tree on fire just before 11:30 a.m.

No word ow much the fire has spread but park users told Global News they can see flames in the brush.

They also reported quite a bit of smoke in the area.

More details to come.

