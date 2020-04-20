Coronavirus: Quebec automobile insurance board gradually re-opening service outlets

Send this page to someone via email

The SAAQ, Quebec’s automobile insurance board, has widened the list of services available at its service outlets amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, Quebecers can call and make an appointment for vehicle registrations, the replacement of a lost or stolen licence plate and to get a driver’s licence.

The reissuing of licences, however, applies only to a driver’s licence that has been cancelled, a licence class that has been cancelled or a driver’s licence that has been expired for less than three years.

Other services continue to be offered to workers in priority sectors as outlined in the Quebec government list of essential services and commercial activities.

Those workers, however, need to provide a letter from their employer confirming their jobs fall under the category of essential services.

To make an apointment, call 1-800-361-7620. The SAAQ will analyze your request and notify the service centre nearest to you.

The SAAQ notes that priority for appointments will continue to be given to those working in the essential services.

Meanwhile Quebecers can access services online while service outlets gradually re-open.

