Quebec’s residential construction industry back on the job after coronavirus shutdown

Workers in Quebec’s residential construction industry are back on the job after being forced to shut down last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Monday, labourers and contractors were allowed to return to their residential job sites for the first time the Legault government issued the three-week shutdown of all non-essential services in Quebec on March 24.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec delays non-urgent care in hospitals to allow medical staff to work in nursing homes
The reinstatement applies for work sites for residential construction units that were expected to be ready by July 31.
It is estimated that between 20,000 and 25,000 residential housing and condo units need to be completed by that date.
Workers will be stepping into a new work environment. Going forward they have to follow new strict safety guidelines.
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
All work on residential construction sites will be regulated by a guide produced by Quebec’s work health safety board in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak that includes mandating physical distancing and disinfecting tools that might be shared.
“We have to reorganize the way we work to respect the two-metre distance,” Quebec Construction Association Spokesperson Guillaume Houle said.
READ MORE: Coronavirus — Quebec miners go back to work with new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread
Workers who physically cannot follow the new distancing procedure will have to wear a face mask, glasses and gloves.
All workers will be asked to follow frequent handwashing directives.
Vehicles will not be allowed to have more than half of their seating capacity occupied.
Houle says job sites will also have to be rearranged so as to keep work safe.
The new perimeters will mean fewer contractors will be allowed on worksites at the same time.
“If you are on a site and you have 10 different jobs, now you will have to reorganize to have one or two at a time,” Houle said.
READ MORE: Quebec garages reopen to the public after month-long shutdown due to coronavirus pandemic
“We already have delays, that is for sure. We have been stopped for one month now,” Houle said.
Workers are scrambling to make up for lost time as they face the clock.
According to the Quebec Construction Association, contractors have secured emergency hotels to house new homeowners should they fail to meet the July 31 deadline.
With files from Canadian PressView link »
COMMENTS