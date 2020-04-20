WSA warns of ice jams creating potential flooding along North Saskatchewan River

Send this page to someone via email

The Water Security Agency (WSA) is cautioning people about the potential for ice jams and localized flooding along the North Saskatchewan River.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the agency said the lateness of this year’s snowmelt runoff is increasing the risk of a rapid warm-up and melt, resulting in the potential for higher runoff than anticipated.

A near-simultaneous breakup of the ice cover, as opposed to a staggered event, may result in a more significant event.

While the timing and magnitude of these events is difficult to predict, the WSA said ice jams tend to occur at the same locations year after year, with current conditions similar to 2013.

The agency’s advisory stretches from the Alberta border to the junction with the South Saskatchewan River downstream of Prince Albert.

WSA said areas of highest risk are in the central part of the province from Highway 16 up to the Churchill River.

People along the North Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan rivers are advised to exercise extreme caution as ice jams can be highly dynamic, resulting in rapid changes in water levels, according to the agency.

Under no circumstances should anyone venture out onto an ice jam, the WSA urged.

The agency also expects increased flows along the Saskatchewan River, which will result in higher water levels at Codette and Tobin lakes as well as large increases in outflows at the Nipawin and E.B. Campbell dams.

