Always exercise caution on ice-covered ponds: Saskatoon Fire Department

The Saskatoon Fire Department is advising people who choose to use storm water retention ponds for winter recreational purposes that they assume all associated risk in doing so.

Community members may choose to use these ice-covered bodies of water for such activities as skating and ice hockey. The fire department is reminding them to exercise an elevated level of caution.

The ice must at least eight inches thick to be considered safe for public use. Signage is posted at each pond and will indicate whether or not the pond is safe for use.

Vehicles are not permitted on the ice, however small, push-model snow blowers are allowed.

In case of emergency, call 911.