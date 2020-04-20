18 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 202

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the local total to 202, including 12 deaths.

The new cases are in people ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s in New Tecumseth, Wasaga Beach, Bradford, Barrie, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Adjala-Tosorontio, Huntsville and Midland, Ont.

Of the new cases, six are community-acquired, while six are a result of close contact.

One of the six close-contact cases is in a man in his 70s at the Bradford Valley Care Community long-term care home, which has been the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that began at the start of April.

One of the new cases is travel-related, while the sources of infection for the rest of the cases are under investigation.

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s 202 total cases, 100 have recovered, while 10 have been hospitalized and 55 are self-isolating.

Sixty-five of the total cases are community-acquired, while 51 are travel-related and 73 are a result of close contact. Twenty-nine of those close contact cases are in Bradford Valley long-term care home residents, four of whom have died.

Simcoe County has seen 185 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 54 in Bradford, 48 in Barrie, 20 in New Tecumseth and 10 in Orillia. Muskoka has seen 16 cases of COVID-19, including six in Gravenhurst, four in Huntsville and three in Muskoka Lakes.

On Monday, Ontario revealed updated COVID-19 modelling data that shows the province has already peaked in community-spread cases.

The province has reported 11,184 total cases of the novel coronavirus, including 584 deaths.

