Health

18 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing local total to 202

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted April 20, 2020 1:52 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario announces $20 million in funding to fight COVID-19
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced $20 million in research funding open to universities and scientists across the province to be used to help fight the novel coronavirus, including vaccine research.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 18 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the local total to 202, including 12 deaths.

The new cases are in people ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s in New Tecumseth, Wasaga Beach, Bradford, Barrie, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Adjala-Tosorontio, Huntsville and Midland, Ont.

READ MORE: Ontario’s coronavirus numbers may have peaked, new modelling suggests

Of the new cases, six are community-acquired, while six are a result of close contact.

One of the six close-contact cases is in a man in his 70s at the Bradford Valley Care Community long-term care home, which has been the site of a COVID-19 outbreak that began at the start of April.

One of the new cases is travel-related, while the sources of infection for the rest of the cases are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of Simcoe Muskoka’s 202 total cases, 100 have recovered, while 10 have been hospitalized and 55 are self-isolating.

READ MORE: 606 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 11,184 cases and 584 deaths

Sixty-five of the total cases are community-acquired, while 51 are travel-related and 73 are a result of close contact. Twenty-nine of those close contact cases are in Bradford Valley long-term care home residents, four of whom have died.

Simcoe County has seen 185 cases of the novel coronavirus, with 54 in Bradford, 48 in Barrie, 20 in New Tecumseth and 10 in Orillia. Muskoka has seen 16 cases of COVID-19, including six in Gravenhurst, four in Huntsville and three in Muskoka Lakes.

On Monday, Ontario revealed updated COVID-19 modelling data that shows the province has already peaked in community-spread cases.

The province has reported 11,184 total cases of the novel coronavirus, including 584 deaths.

Coronavirus outbreak: Officials at Barrie hospital discuss Ontario’s first virus-related death
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
