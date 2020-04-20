606 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total reaches 11,184 cases and 584 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 606 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 31 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 11,184 cases.

The death toll has risen to 584.

Meanwhile, 5,515 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 49.3 per cent of cases.

Monday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in cases, behind Sunday, which saw 568 new cases.

The province has done 164,840 tests so far for the virus. This is up 8,743 tests from the previous day.

Monday’s report marks a 5.7 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.

The Ontario government is set to reveal projection numbers on Monday based on updated modelling data. The last modelling numbers were shown to the public on April 3.

Ontario has 802 patients (down by seven) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 247 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Sunday) and 193 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by three).

There are 3,799 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 58.3 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

4,728 people are male (42.3 per cent)

6,354 people are female (56.8 per cent)

19 and younger: 248 people (2.2 per cent)

20-39: 2,525 people (22.6 per cent)

40-59: 3,502 people (31.3 per cent)

60-79: 2,580 people (23.1 per cent)

80 and older: 2,312 people (20.7 per cent)

There have been 114 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes — an increase of two from the previous report. Ontario has 249 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 1,267 of the total reported cases, which is 11.3 per cent of the infected population.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Sunday from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) and 4 p.m. Sunday from the province’s integrated Pubic Health Information System (iPHIS).

