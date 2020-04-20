Coronavirus: Beauty expert shares top-5 ‘stay-at-home’ skin care tips

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve been staying home and working from home for the last few weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic – you’re helping to flatten the curve but for many, this has meant a daily skin care routine has gone out the bathroom window.

Let’s face it, showering and getting out of pajamas is no longer part of the morning hustle – for so many. While not washing your hair for a week might even offer some benefits through the lengths of your locks, beauty blogger, Shira Ben said it’s not OK to ignore your skin in the same way.

“If we don’t wash our face morning and night, dust, oil, sweat and dirt particles sit on the surface of our skin. This leads to clogged pores, dull appearance and uneven skin texture due to congestion,” said the lead makeup artist and CEO of “The Blush Parlour.”

Outside of stress, other things that can have an affect on our skin, including a lack of exercise, change in diet and reduced water intake. Ben said that with so much on our plates right now, it’s best to return to the skin care basics.

Story continues below advertisement

“Clean, nourished skin is easy to achieve at home and will allow you to maintain a happy healthy complexion while in isolation,” added Ben.

Follow Ben’s five tips for best results:

1. Cleanse your face morning and night

Cleansers are the unsung heroes of the skincare world. They do so much good for our skin.

PRO TIP: A cream cleanser is the best option for almost all skin types. Creamy cleansers are gentle and effective.

Use morning and night by massaging into your skin and rinse off

with warm water.

However, if you’re in a pinch, a cleansing towelette is another amazing option. They are so easy to use you can cleanse your skin from the comfort of your bed.

READ MORE: How natural are ‘natural’ beauty products?

2. Moisturize

Just do it and your skin will be so grateful. Our skin loses water throughout the day which leads to a dry and dehydrated appearance.

PRO TIP: If you’re not sure what moisturizer to invest in, I highly recommends purchasing something that contains Vitamin C. Vitamin C is rich in antioxidants which protect the skin from free radicals and stimulates cell regeneration and ultimately gives our skin, a radiant youthful glow.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Exoliate

Washing your face is important but exfoliating will take your skin to new heights. As we get older our skin’s natural ability to shed dead skin cells slows down dramatically.

If you don’t have an exfoliant on hand, try my Do-it-yourself (DIY) recipe:

You will need:

· Coffee grinds

Coffee is a rich source of caffeine which contains powerful antioxidant properties. It protects your skin cells from harmful free radicals and prevents premature skin aging.

· Olive Oil

Olive oil contains fatty acids that moisturize and nourish your skin. Which makes your skin clear and glowing.

· Honey

Honey contains mild exfoliation properties that remove dead skin cells which can clog pores. It is also a natural humectant meaning, it draws moisture from the air and seals it into your skin.

How to:

· Mix 2 tablespoons of each ingredient together in a bowl

· Apply a thin layer to your face and massage into the skin

· Rinse with warm water to enjoy a homemade exfoliant that your skin will love.

Story continues below advertisement

4. Use a skin care mask twice a week

Not only is masking a luxurious treat, but masks also contain potent, active ingredients that give your skin a boost. Masks are amazing for targeting specific skincare concerns such as dehydrated skin.

Pro tip: The best time to use a skincare mask is after you exfoliate. New skin cells that are revealed after exfoliation are ready to soak up and all the resulting goodness will be amplified!

READ MORE: The makeup industry is still failing people with dark skin

5. SPF

This one is mandatory! Pop some SPF on in the morning to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. A lot of us have taken to outside exercising and gardening and while doing so we must make sure we are protecting our skin from the sun.

—————————-

Ben said her Masters in social work has also helped her to craft some “at home” self-care tips too.

“You’ve heard the phrase you can’t pour from an empty cup? It’s 100 per cent true. If you don’t make time to recharge yourself, depression and anxiety can become prevalent. Taking five minutes a day to take care of your skin can also help boost your mood and self-confidence,” said Ben.

Story continues below advertisement