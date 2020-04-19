Menu

Health

New Brunswick announces no new cases of coronavirus for 3rd time in 4 days

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 2:02 pm
Updated April 19, 2020 2:04 pm
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.
For the third time in the past four days, New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Of the 118 cases, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases and 10 are the result of community transmission.

There are no cases under investigation.

“It is encouraging to see this slow growth in the number of confirmed cases,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a statement. “It is only natural to wonder if this indicates an end to the outbreak.

“But we must not get ahead of ourselves and we must continue to do all that we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

To date, 92 people in New Brunswick have recovered from the virus. As of Sunday, 10,742 tests have been conducted.

In a statement, Premier Blaine Higgs said he is proud of how most people have followed the directives of public health.

“This experience is new to us and New Brunswickers have risen to the challenges we have faced, showing both resilience and caring,” the statement from Higgs reads. “Thanks to the quick action of all of us, overall, we have fared well as a province.”

New Brunswick will not be holding a COVID-19 press briefing on Sunday. The next is slated to go ahead on Monday.

