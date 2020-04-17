New Brunswick to provide update on coronavirus response

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on the province’s efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, are set to lead the update on Friday.

The provincial legislature met earlier on Friday for a brief sitting.

It quickly passed a series of legislative pieces that ensured protections for workers who have taken a leave of absence due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, increased fines for those breaking provincial health orders and allowed New Brunswick’s education department to organize child care for essential workers.

READ MORE: New Brunswick municipalities hoping for aid as pandemic takes economic toll

On Thursday, the premier announced that New Brunswick had extended its state of emergency for another 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

The emergency order has been amended to allow restaurants that have an existing liquor licence to sell alcohol as part of their takeout business.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Agriculture businesses will also be permitted to open.

Higgs said New Brunswick will continue to extend the state of emergency until officials feel that it is safe.

Health officials said they had found no new cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Thursday.

That means the total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick remains at 117.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized so far, and seven have since been discharged.

1:25 Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick’s fiscal capacity is ‘used up’ as a result of COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: New Brunswick’s fiscal capacity is ‘used up’ as a result of COVID-19

Three of the six people still in hospital remain in intensive care.

The update is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know: Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate. Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.