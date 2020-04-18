New Brunswick reports single additional case of coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says it has recorded its first new COVID-19 case in three days.

The province announced on Saturday that they have detected a single additional case, bringing the total number of cases in New Brunswick to 118.

READ MORE: New Brunswick announces no new cases of coronavirus for 2nd straight day

The individual is aged 30 to 39 and lives in the Fredericton region.

Of the 118 cases, the province says 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases, nine are the result of community transmission and one remains under investigation.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized and eight have been discharged.

1:24 List of potential COVID-19 exposures grows in N.S. List of potential COVID-19 exposures grows in N.S.

Three of the five patients remaining in hospital are in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says 87 people have recovered from COVID-19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, are not expected to hold a televised briefing on Saturday.

But in a statement, Russell thanked New Brunswickers for their understanding and patience during the pandemic.

“It is going to be a beautiful weekend and some people may be tempted to see family and friends,” Russell said.

“I encourage you to send your love with a phone call or an email. This is a health-care crisis that does not discriminate based on where you live, what you do, your age or gender.” Tweet This

She encouraged New Brunswickers to continue physical distancing and washing their hands thoroughly and frequently.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.