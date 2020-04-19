Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Suspicious apartment fire in east London Ont. causes $20,000 in damage

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted April 19, 2020 1:33 pm
The cause of the blaze is not known at the moment. .
The cause of the blaze is not known at the moment. . London Fire Department/Twitter

A suspicious fire that broke out Saturday morning on Dundas Street in London Ont., caused a significant amount of damage, according to the London Fire Department.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger tells 980 CFPL they received a call around 8:40 a.m. Saturday about a blaze at an apartment building at 2010 Dundas Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Mosburger says the first group of firefighters arrived on-site within two minutes of the call.

“They arrived to heavy smoke [coming in] from the third floor.”

Mosburger adds there was one patient that required medical attention on-site. He says they were later taken to the hospital for further examination. Their condition is not known.

The platoon chief says an investigation took place once firefighters put out the blaze, and it has been deemed suspicious.

There’s no word on what might’ve caused it.

READ MORE: SIU says no charges against officers in case of man who set himself on fire in London, Ont.

Mosburger says damage is pegged at $20,000.

He’s also praising the staff working at the residence for quickly identifying the fire and alarming residents.

“Without that, I think the difference of what could have happened would have been substantial.”

Earlier this week, on Friday night, London fire crews attended to another blaze at a garage on Jim Ashton Street, just off of Oxford Street, according to Platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

He said no injuries were reported, and damage there was also pegged at $20,000.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLondonBlazeApartment FireLondon FireLondon Fire Departmentfire damagefire in londonlondon ontario fireeast London fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.