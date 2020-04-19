Suspicious apartment fire in east London Ont. causes $20,000 in damage

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious fire that broke out Saturday morning on Dundas Street in London Ont., caused a significant amount of damage, according to the London Fire Department.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger tells 980 CFPL they received a call around 8:40 a.m. Saturday about a blaze at an apartment building at 2010 Dundas Street.

Mosburger says the first group of firefighters arrived on-site within two minutes of the call.

“They arrived to heavy smoke [coming in] from the third floor.”

Mosburger adds there was one patient that required medical attention on-site. He says they were later taken to the hospital for further examination. Their condition is not known.

The platoon chief says an investigation took place once firefighters put out the blaze, and it has been deemed suspicious.

There’s no word on what might’ve caused it.

Mosburger says damage is pegged at $20,000.

He’s also praising the staff working at the residence for quickly identifying the fire and alarming residents.

“Without that, I think the difference of what could have happened would have been substantial.”

Earlier this week, on Friday night, London fire crews attended to another blaze at a garage on Jim Ashton Street, just off of Oxford Street, according to Platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

He said no injuries were reported, and damage there was also pegged at $20,000.

