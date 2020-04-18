Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Olds RCMP arrest suspected shooter in March incident

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted April 18, 2020 3:49 pm
Olds RCMP investigate a shooting near Township Road 320 and Range Road 290 on March 20, 2020.
Olds RCMP investigate a shooting near Township Road 320 and Range Road 290 on March 20, 2020. Global News

Calgary police arrested a man on Monday for his alleged role in a shooting near Olds, Alta., last month that left a man injured, according to a Friday news release by RCMP.

Police said Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, of Red Deer, was one of three suspects involved, with Vance believed to have been the one who shot the victim.

According to police, Vance was charged with:

  • one count of unlawfully wounding, maiming, disfiguring or endangering a life
  • two counts pointing a firearm
  • two counts of discharging a firearm with intent
  • one count of prohibited possession of a firearm
  • one count of unlawful possession of a handgun
  • one count of possession of a restricted and loaded firearm
  • two counts of breaching probation

RCMP said officers remanded Vance into custody and he is scheduled for Didsbury Provincial Court on April 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Shooting recap

On March 20 at 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Township Road 290 and Range Road 320 in Mountain View County, police said.

RCMP said STARS airlifted a 47-year-old man to hospital.

READ MORE: Olds man injured in central Alberta shooting

Police said two men and a woman went to the property in a gold SUV to “settle a dispute over money and belongings,” adding that the victim and two other residents were there at the time.

“The discussion became heated and one of the males from the SUV shot the victim with a handgun,” RCMP said, adding that the victim was in stable, non-life-threatening condition as of March 20.

“As the suspects fled to the SUV, the shooter took additional shots at the other male resident on the property but did not strike him.”

Police said it was a targeted and isolated incident.

READ MORE: Woman wanted in Olds shooting arrested, second suspect identified: RCMP

On March 23, Jessica Nicole McClintock was arrested north of Trochu, police said, adding that they found the gold SUV northeast of Wimborne.

She was charged with:

  • one count of unlawfully wounding, maiming, disfiguring or endangering a life
  • two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life
Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the third suspect has not yet been identified.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OldsOlds RCMPOlds AlbertaOlds shootingJessica Nicole McClintockLyle Robert Walter VanceOlds RCMP investigate shootingOlds shooting arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.