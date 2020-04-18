Olds RCMP arrest suspected shooter in March incident

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police arrested a man on Monday for his alleged role in a shooting near Olds, Alta., last month that left a man injured, according to a Friday news release by RCMP.

Police said Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, of Red Deer, was one of three suspects involved, with Vance believed to have been the one who shot the victim.

According to police, Vance was charged with:

one count of unlawfully wounding, maiming, disfiguring or endangering a life

two counts pointing a firearm

two counts of discharging a firearm with intent

one count of prohibited possession of a firearm

one count of unlawful possession of a handgun

one count of possession of a restricted and loaded firearm

two counts of breaching probation

RCMP said officers remanded Vance into custody and he is scheduled for Didsbury Provincial Court on April 20.

Shooting recap

On March 20 at 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Township Road 290 and Range Road 320 in Mountain View County, police said.

RCMP said STARS airlifted a 47-year-old man to hospital.

Police said two men and a woman went to the property in a gold SUV to “settle a dispute over money and belongings,” adding that the victim and two other residents were there at the time.

“The discussion became heated and one of the males from the SUV shot the victim with a handgun,” RCMP said, adding that the victim was in stable, non-life-threatening condition as of March 20.

“As the suspects fled to the SUV, the shooter took additional shots at the other male resident on the property but did not strike him.”

Police said it was a targeted and isolated incident.

On March 23, Jessica Nicole McClintock was arrested north of Trochu, police said, adding that they found the gold SUV northeast of Wimborne.

She was charged with:

one count of unlawfully wounding, maiming, disfiguring or endangering a life

two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life

RCMP said the third suspect has not yet been identified.

If you have information about the shooting, contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.