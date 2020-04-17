Dr. Oz apologizes for coronavirus remarks: ‘I misspoke’

Send this page to someone via email

Dr. Mehmet Oz has apologized for the remarks he made earlier this week suggesting that the United States should consider reopening schools because it would only “cost us two to three per cent in terms of total mortality” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oz was under fire after he said those deaths “might be a trade-off some folks would consider.” He is now backtracking on his comments.

0:38 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario schools will not reopen on May 4 Coronavirus outbreak: Ford says Ontario schools will not reopen on May 4

“I’ve realized my comments about risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention,” he said in a video on Twitter. “I misspoke. As a heart surgeon, I spent my career fighting to save lives in the operating room by minimizing risks.

“At the same time, I’m being asked constantly: How will we be able to get people back to their normal lives? To do that, one of the important steps will be figuring out how do we get our children safely back to school. We know for many kids, school is a place of security, nutrition and learning that is missing right now. These are issues we are all wrestling with and I will continue looking for solutions to beat this virus.”

I’ve realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke. pic.twitter.com/Kq1utwiCjR — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 16, 2020

While appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program earlier this week, Oz said the country should consider re-opening schools.

“We need our mojo back. Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble,” he said.

“I tell ya, schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in the Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us two to three per cent in terms of total mortality.

“Any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives with a theoretical risk on the back side, that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.”

DR OZ: "Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider." 😳 pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

The Lancet piece Oz was referencing was published on April 8 and noted that “188 countries have implemented countrywide school closures, but a modelling study … concluded that in the U.K., school closures alone will reduce COVID-19 deaths by only 2-4 per cent.”

Oz’s apology and explanation did not go over well with some social media users who responded to the video with more criticism.

Your exact words were, "the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3% in terms of total mortality. Any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school… that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider." Pretty sure we weren't "confused." — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 16, 2020

It wasn’t confusing in the least. You suggested 2-3% of your fellow citizens are expendable. We heard you loud and clear. — Robin R Devaney (@devaney_robin) April 16, 2020

Dear @DrOz, Your non-apology apology is worthless. You claim you misspoke. How does one misspeak about it being an "appetizing opportunity" to reopen schools at the cost 2 to 3% of our population, or 6.6 million to 9.9 million lives? Those are your numbers. First do no harm? pic.twitter.com/I093pfgCm1 — dσxxεd Ъuт หσт σuт 🌊🌊 (@twmentality1) April 17, 2020

Appreciated, but seriously, this half apology is insufficient. You're a doctor with a huge audience. You can use your platform to educate and help protect us. Saying "losing 3% of our children is worthwhile trade-off", not okay. — Howard ✡ (@HowardA_Esq) April 16, 2020

Even Charlie is not buying Dr. Oz fake apology pic.twitter.com/LksiC1Srl8 — newmiamimama305 (@newmiamimama301) April 17, 2020

Sorry but this apology is not believable. pic.twitter.com/k1H49wSjdd — I❤NY and Gov Cuomo! (@ellie_cianky) April 16, 2020

—

